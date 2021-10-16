Business Break
Fall Feels Back in the Forecast!!!

Anna’s Forecast
All of the Fall Feels Making for GREAT Pumpkin Patch Weather!
All of the Fall Feels Making for GREAT Pumpkin Patch Weather!(Sherry Hubbard)
By Anna Sims
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall vibes are finally returning to the valley to give us a MUCH needed break from heat and humidity. A cold front sweeping through during the day on Saturday is ushering in much cooler and drier conditions across the valley. Low humidity and windy conditions will lead to high fire danger though, so make sure to check local burn regulations and use extreme caution if doing any burning outdoors today. By Sunday morning, lows are in the 40s while highs struggle to make it to the mid-70s across the valley. Abundant sunshine and breezy conditions will be the forecast through the middle of the week as high pressure builds. Thursday and Friday, it looks like we will increase humidity just a bit as we bring a few showers back into the forecast. However, it also is looking like we will have our next cold front moving through around that time to bring back all of the Fall Feels by next weekend.

