Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange man beaten, robbed at gunpoint after meeting for arranged transaction; suspects sought

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for three suspects after a man was robbed and beaten during a gun transaction.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, LaGrange police say they were dispatched to an area of Lexington Park Drive in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a disoriented man bleeding from the head in a yard on Nashua Drive.

Police say the victim told them he ran to that location from his vehicle which he abandoned in the roadway at Lexington Park Drive and Steeple Chase Drive. The victim also told police he was meeting with a subject who was supposed to be purchasing a firearm from him.

Two males and a female arrived at the meeting in a red vehicle, police say. As the transaction was unfolding, the victim told police one of the males pulled a gun, struck him on the head, and took the firearm from the trunk of his vehicle. Police say all three subjects fled the area in the red four-door vehicle.

The victim was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated and released. The suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sweatt with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2690. Information can also be reported to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Beloved barbeque restaurant in Chattahoochee Valley to permanently close
NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack
NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack
Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal May shooting
Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal May shooting
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 leaves lanes blocked
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 leaves lanes blocked
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

New Columbus ice cream shop to hold grand opening celebration
WANTED: Opelika police searching for sex offender who failed to register
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 9
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 9
Avoiding porch pirate thefts during holiday season
Avoiding porch pirate thefts during holiday season