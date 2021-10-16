Business Break
New Columbus ice cream shop to hold grand opening celebration

(Source: FunDaze)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a sweet treat, a new ice cream shop is opening soon in Columbus.

FunDaze is inviting the community to its grand opening celebration next Saturday from 12 p.m. until 3p.m. The event will feature special performances by the George Washington Carver High School Drumline and Dancers and the Pink Prancing Pearls.

Owner Shabria Lewis gave News Leader 9 a preview of some of the flavors the shop will offer: unicorn stars, tie-dye (Italian ice), banana pudding, strawberry shortcake, and homemade vanilla.

(Source: FunDaze)

FunDaze will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. It’s located at 3709 Gentian Boulevard in the Trailside Shoppes lifestyle center, formerly know as Gentian Corners Shopping Center.

