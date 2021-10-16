Business Break
Ride malfunction at Deep South Fair spooks fairgoers, no injuries reported

Viewer video of the Deep South Fair shows brief panic following a ride malfunction.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga (WCTV) - An incident at the Deep South Fair in Thomas County sparked a bit of panic among fairgoers Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, a ride malfunctioned, forcing riders to be stuck for a period of time. One of the people on the ride reportedly had a panic attack, prompting EMS to respond. No one was injured, and the ride restarted afterwards, according to TCSO.

Witness video of the incident shows a number of people running towards the ride. The person recording the video can be heard shouting, “the ride fell down, and it was all the way up in the air and it just fell down.”

WCTV reached out to the Deep South Fair for further comment, but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

