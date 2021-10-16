Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sickle cell mobile unit stops at Columbus church

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia rolled out its mobile clinic in Columbus today.

An Atlanta doctor specializing in treating patients with Sickle Cell volunteered at the event held in the parking lot of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Sickle cell anemia is an inherited red blood cell disorder where there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. People dealing with sickle cell disease were able to get help with pain management and free sickle cell tests were provided to bring greater awareness about the disease.

The Atlanta hematologist who volunteered at today’s event, says this event brings access to undeserved areas for Sickle Cell patients like Columbus.

“People sometimes don’t have hematologists in the area where they are and if they do, those people may not be accessible,” said Dr. Anthony Onyegbula, Hematology Oncologist.

The doctor hopes events like these inspire emergency room doctors learn how to treat pain management associated with sickle cell.

Columbus residents in need of blood work can have that done at any LabCorps or at Quest Diagnostics. In case you missed today’s event, Columbus residents can expect clinics like these every third Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Jasmine Lamar Richardson
UPDATE: Suspect charged following shooting Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy on Sandfort Rd. in Phenix City
Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Beloved barbeque restaurant in Chattahoochee Valley to permanently close
Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal May shooting
Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal May shooting
One man dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 in Eufaula
One man dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 in Eufaula
Incarcerated capital murder suspect for attempted murder after attacking inmate in Russell Co.
Incarcerated capital murder suspect arrested for attempted murder after attacking inmate in Russell Co.

Latest News

More ICU bed space available at East Alabama Medical Center
More ICU bed space available at East Alabama Medical Center
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 leaves lanes blocked
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 leaves lanes blocked
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration held on Ft. Benning
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration held on Ft. Benning
NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack
NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack