Sickle cell mobile unit stops at Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia rolled out its mobile clinic in Columbus today.

An Atlanta doctor specializing in treating patients with Sickle Cell volunteered at the event held in the parking lot of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Sickle cell anemia is an inherited red blood cell disorder where there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. People dealing with sickle cell disease were able to get help with pain management and free sickle cell tests were provided to bring greater awareness about the disease.

The Atlanta hematologist who volunteered at today’s event, says this event brings access to undeserved areas for Sickle Cell patients like Columbus.

“People sometimes don’t have hematologists in the area where they are and if they do, those people may not be accessible,” said Dr. Anthony Onyegbula, Hematology Oncologist.

The doctor hopes events like these inspire emergency room doctors learn how to treat pain management associated with sickle cell.

Columbus residents in need of blood work can have that done at any LabCorps or at Quest Diagnostics. In case you missed today’s event, Columbus residents can expect clinics like these every third Friday.

