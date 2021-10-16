Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 9

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 15, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Georgia and Alabama

Carver(36) at Troup(0)

Shaw(12) at Hardaway(54)

Kendrick(6) at Spencer(24)

Eagle’s Landing Christian(41) at Pacelli(0)

Taylor County(0) at Chattahoochee County(48)

McIntosh(24) at Harris County(48)

Central(48) at Dothan(12)

Auburn(52) at Smiths Station(21)

Valley(0) at Opelika(35)

Eufaula(41) at Russell County(7)

Randolph County(8) at Lanett(71)

Springwood(14) at Edgewood(44)

