Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 9
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 15, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Georgia and Alabama
- Carver(36) at Troup(0)
- Shaw(12) at Hardaway(54)
- Kendrick(6) at Spencer(24)
- Eagle’s Landing Christian(41) at Pacelli(0)
- Taylor County(0) at Chattahoochee County(48)
- McIntosh(24) at Harris County(48)
- Central(48) at Dothan(12)
- Auburn(52) at Smiths Station(21)
- Valley(0) at Opelika(35)
- Eufaula(41) at Russell County(7)
- Randolph County(8) at Lanett(71)
- Springwood(14) at Edgewood(44)
