Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 9

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 15, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Georgia and Alabama

  • Carver(36) at Troup(0)
  • Shaw(12) at Hardaway(54)
  • Kendrick(6) at Spencer(24)
  • Eagle’s Landing Christian(41) at Pacelli(0)
  • Taylor County(0) at Chattahoochee County(48)
  • McIntosh(24) at Harris County(48)
  • Central(48) at Dothan(12)
  • Auburn(52) at Smiths Station(21)
  • Valley(0) at Opelika(35)
  • Eufaula(41) at Russell County(7)
  • Randolph County(8) at Lanett(71)
  • Springwood(14) at Edgewood(44)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

