TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 leaves lanes blocked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re headed in the direction of I-185 North toward Callaway Gardens you may want to avoid that area.

A car is on fire on the interstate near the Mulberry Grove exit. Both northbound lanes on I-185 are closed as emergency crews are trying to get the scene under control.

No word on any injuries at this time or how the fire started. Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we learn more.

