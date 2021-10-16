WANTED: Opelika police searching for sex offender who failed to register
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.
Authorities are searching for Ronald Darnell Hughley.
Anyone with information on his Hughley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s app. Any information given can remain anonymous.
