WANTED: Opelika police searching for sex offender who failed to register

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities are searching for Ronald Darnell Hughley.

Anyone with information on his Hughley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s app. Any information given can remain anonymous.

