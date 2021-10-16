WANTED: Opelika police searching for sex offender who failed to register

OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities are searching for Ronald Darnell Hughley.

Anyone with information on his Hughley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s app. Any information given can remain anonymous.

