COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three people are recovering after being shot overnight in Columbus.

Police tell News Leader 9 the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 30th Avenue and North Lumpkin Road.

All three victims received non-life-threatening injuries, according to Columbus police.

No other details about the shooting were released.

