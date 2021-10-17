City of Eufaula recognizing Halloween on Oct. 31; downtown hosting Trunk or Treat event

EUFUALA, Ala. (WTVM) - Halloween is just two weeks away and one east Alabama city is already gearing up for its fall festivities.

The City of Eufaula will officially recognize Halloween as Sunday, October 31 with trick-or-treating hours running from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The Eufaula Police Department and Main Street Eufaula will host a Trunk or Treat event in the city’s downtown area. It will start at Bread Basket, 300 East Broad Street.

Officials say costumes are preferred and backpacks are not allowed.

Anyone who wants to be a Trunker is asked to call Main Street Eufaula at 334-687-7099.

