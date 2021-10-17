Business Break
Cooler Air to Stay in Place Through Midweek

Anna’s Forecast
Cool Mornings Ahead
Cool Mornings Ahead(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny skies will dominate the forecast through about the middle of the week. Highs are in the low-to-mid 70s for Sunday but will climb as we move through the work week hitting the 80 degree mark on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows return to the 50s by Wednesday and should stay there through the extended forecast. We will keep this more settled weather pattern in place as high pressure builds nearby, but we will introduce a very slim shower chance for Thursday and Friday ahead of our next big cold front! This front will bring in a reinforcing shot of some cooler and more dry air for next weekend to keep the Fall Feels in the forecast.

