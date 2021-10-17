Business Break
COVID cases continue to drop in Muscogee County schools

(WAVE 3 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly data of positive COVID cases in its system.

For the week of October 12 - 15, the school district reports:

Students:

  • 24 positive COVID cases (-3 from previous week)
  • 74 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-48 from previous week)

School-based Employees:

  • 3 positive COVID cases (-4 from previous week)
  • 4 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-4 from previous week)

The district says .08% of its students and school-based employees had COVID-19 last week.

The school district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 school-based employees.

