COVID cases continue to drop in Muscogee County schools
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly data of positive COVID cases in its system.
For the week of October 12 - 15, the school district reports:
Students:
- 24 positive COVID cases (-3 from previous week)
- 74 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-48 from previous week)
School-based Employees:
- 3 positive COVID cases (-4 from previous week)
- 4 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-4 from previous week)
The district says .08% of its students and school-based employees had COVID-19 last week.
The school district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 school-based employees.
