COVID cases continue to drop in Muscogee County schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its weekly data of positive COVID cases in its system.

For the week of October 12 - 15, the school district reports:

Students:

24 positive COVID cases (-3 from previous week)

74 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-48 from previous week)

School-based Employees:

3 positive COVID cases (-4 from previous week)

4 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-4 from previous week)

The district says .08% of its students and school-based employees had COVID-19 last week.

The school district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 school-based employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.