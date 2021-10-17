Business Break
East Alabama Humane Society holds fundraising event

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Humane Society hosted a fundraiser Friday afternoon in partnership with the Chattahoochee Brewing Company.

People from across the area came out to buy raffle tickets for various items including gift baskets and even a grill. Participants were able to bring their animals and meet ones up for adoption all while enjoying a cold drink from Chattahoochee Brewing Company.

Officials with the humane society say they’re grateful for the community’s support of the “Pups and Pints” event.

“It is an absolute blessing for our shelter to see people come out, enjoying our event, and coming to the fundraiser, and supporting our shelter said Jill Hardy, East Alabama Humane Society. “It means so much to us because our shelter is so important to the community. For every dog that you adopt, it saves two lives. So, we’re funded wholly by fundraisers and by donations.”

People also got to listen to music at Friday’s event. Proceeds and donations benefit the humane society.

