Grand jury to hear case of woman allegedly stomping puppy to death

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County grand jury is expected to hear evidence in a case involving a woman who allegedly kicked and stomped her boyfriend’s puppy to death, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The incident happened about two weeks ago in the Barton area, according to Colbert County Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks.

“We’ve been investigating it about that length of time,” he told the Times Daily. “It’s not like they just called us. We were notified immediately.”

The incident apparently happened after the woman and her boyfriend were involved in an argument.

Wilbanks said the woman is accused of kicking the puppy off a porch and then stomping on it. He said the woman admitted to kicking the puppy off the porch but denied stomping on it.

“There were two witnesses who said she stomped it,” Wilbanks told the Times Daily.

Either way, the puppy died from its injuries.

The suspect has not yet been identified since she has not been charged with a crime. We do know she is in her 40s.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can visit our news partners here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

