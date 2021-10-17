Lane closures, road improvement projects planned in Auburn this week

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced some road projects that may impact your commute.

The following projects will begin Monday:

Gay Street, Samford Avenue traffic signal outage

The traffic signal at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street will not be operations while crews perform maintenance work Monday, the City of Auburn says. The project is expected to be completed before 5 p.m. Monday.

The city is reminding drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop during the traffic signal outage.

College Street lane closure

Auburn city officials say crews will be replacing the flashing midblock crosswalk sign on the west side of College Street near the Auburn University Parking Deck. A southbound lane of College Street is expected to close during work; however, traffic will continue to flow using the other southbound lane.

The midblock crosswalk will be closed during the work. Pedestrians are asked to use the crosswalk at Miller Street. Work is expected to last from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

North Donahue Drive, Shug Jordan Parkway intersection improvements

City officials say improvements will include the widening of the Shug Jordan Parkway and North Donahue Drive to allow for right turning lanes in all directions. Periodic lane closures are expected through the duration of the project. Construction is expected to last about three months.

Drivers are urged to use caution and find alternative routes if possible.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.