Second annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween may be a couple of weeks away, but it was a spooky night with plenty of candy at one spot in the Fountain City Friday night.

The Columbus Civic Center partnered with local organizations and several departments of the Columbus Consolidated Government to host the second annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat. It was a family-friendly event where people paraded safely through a special Glow of Lights display.

“It just shows a resiliency of Columbus and itself and how connected this community actually is, said Rob Landers, Columbus Civic Center director. “It’s a family. Everybody knows everybody. So to see this support tonight, I’m not surprised by it because this is a small town, so to speak. We are large, we’re mighty in numbers, it’s the second largest city in the in the state. But for the people to come out tonight, it really shows how connected we actually are.”

The drive-through event also had inflatables and various decorated vendors giving away free candy.

