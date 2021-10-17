Business Break
Second annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event held in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween may be a couple of weeks away, but it was a spooky night with plenty of candy at one spot in the Fountain City Friday night.

The Columbus Civic Center partnered with local organizations and several departments of the Columbus Consolidated Government to host the second annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat. It was a family-friendly event where people paraded safely through a special Glow of Lights display.

“It just shows a resiliency of Columbus and itself and how connected this community actually is, said Rob Landers, Columbus Civic Center director. “It’s a family. Everybody knows everybody. So to see this support tonight, I’m not surprised by it because this is a small town, so to speak. We are large, we’re mighty in numbers, it’s the second largest city in the in the state. But for the people to come out tonight, it really shows how connected we actually are.”

The drive-through event also had inflatables and various decorated vendors giving away free candy.

LaGrange man beaten, robbed at gunpoint after meeting for arranged transaction; suspects sought
NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack
New Columbus ice cream shop to hold grand opening celebration next weekend
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-85 leaves lanes blocked
Beloved barbeque restaurant in Chattahoochee Valley to permanently close

Second annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event held in Columbus
Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event held in Columbus
LaGrange man beaten, robbed at gunpoint after meeting for arranged transaction; suspects sought
New Columbus ice cream shop to hold grand opening celebration next weekend
WANTED: Opelika police searching for sex offender who failed to register