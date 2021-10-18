Business Break
Advertisement

Alabama medical cannabis license dates to stay the same

A cannabis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
A cannabis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., Thursday, June 17, 2021.(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An official says Alabama regulators have plenty to do before people can apply for medical cannabis licenses, so they won’t push for an earlier date.

Medical marijuana supporters say the application date next Sept. 1 means the substance probably won’t be available before 2023.

Vice Chair Rex Vaughn says the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s other duties include making rules and getting physicians trained.

The commission also must create a central database to register patients.

Vaughn notes the legislature would have to change the date, and asking it to do so could expose the law to attempts to weaken it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

