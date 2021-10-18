Auburn City School District reports continued decline of COVID cases

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released new coronavirus data.

The new numbers show COVID-19 cases are continuing to go down in the school system.

For the week of October 11 - 15, the school district reports:

14 confirmed COVID cases among students (-1 from previous week)

25 possible exposure cases among students (-13 from previous week)

School officials say students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.

