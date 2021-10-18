Business Break
Auburn City School District reports continued decline of COVID cases

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released new coronavirus data.

The new numbers show COVID-19 cases are continuing to go down in the school system.

For the week of October 11 - 15, the school district reports:

  • 14 confirmed COVID cases among students (-1 from previous week)
  • 25 possible exposure cases among students (-13 from previous week)

School officials say students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

