Auburn City School District reports continued decline of COVID cases
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released new coronavirus data.
The new numbers show COVID-19 cases are continuing to go down in the school system.
For the week of October 11 - 15, the school district reports:
- 14 confirmed COVID cases among students (-1 from previous week)
- 25 possible exposure cases among students (-13 from previous week)
School officials say students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.
