Autism Learning Center to host Halloween festival at The Farm House in Ellerslie
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Autism Learning Center is hosting a Halloween festival next week.
And what better way to stay in our spooky, fall spirit than attending a Halloween festival?!
The festival will be held on October 28 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at The Farm House - located at 469 Farmhouse Road in Ellerslie.
All families are invited to participate in trunk-or-treating, games, activities, food and fun!
