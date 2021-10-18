Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A body has been pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Road in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the body was pulled from the creek around 2:30 p.m.

The identity of the body is currently unknown - there was no form of identification on the man. The body will be sent to Atlanta tomorrow for an autopsy.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 shot overnight in Columbus
23-year-old Tadarious McCutcheon and 29-year-old Brittany Temple have been charged with armed...
UPDATE: Two in custody after LaGrange man beaten, robbed during gun transaction
New Columbus ice cream shop to hold grand opening celebration next weekend
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021

Latest News

Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
LaGrange police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Alabama seeks to purge racist sections of constitution
GasBuddy: Georgia gas prices averaging $3.12 a gallon, expected to keep climbing