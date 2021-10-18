Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A body has been pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Road in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the body was pulled from the creek around 2:30 p.m.

The identity of the body is currently unknown - there was no form of identification on the man. The body will be sent to Atlanta tomorrow for an autopsy.

