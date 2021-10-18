Columbus Talent auditions start today

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Do you have a talent that others should see? If so, Columbus Talent will be holding auditions today and tomorrow.

The event, presented by iHeartRadio, will take place in Columbus Civic Center’s hospitality suites during the following times:

Monday, October 18:

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, October 19:

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ten finalists will compete during The Greater Columbus Fair on October 27 and 29. The grand prize winner will be announced during at the fair on October 30.

Organizers say one winner will receive a $500 prize, gift cards, and more.

To sign up for the event, click here.

