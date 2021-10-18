Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons Through Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The chilly air that settled in over the weekend is back with us this week with lows expected to be in the 40s and lower 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Both afternoons will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs back in the mid to upper 70s, right around the average for this time of year. Another front will approach by the end of the week, bringing a chance of rain back to us by Thursday and Friday, even though the coverage looks pretty low - at this point, I’m keeping the coverage at 20-30%, but we will fine tune things as we get a bit closer. Temperatures will drop back to the 50s for lows for the weekend mornings with plenty of sunshine in the afternoons and highs back in the mid to upper 70s. Look for lower 80s back in the forecast for early next week with a mix of clouds and sun and dry weather (for now) heading into early next week.

