Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Disney delays ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ ‘Black Panther 2,’ other releases

This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Letitia Wright in a scene from...
This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Letitia Wright in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever,” which is currently in production.(Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the untitled Indiana Jones movie and the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever.”

The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in theaters in June 2023.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has also been pushed several months, from July 2022 to November 2022. Both films are currently in production.

Other Marvel titles like “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were also all delayed several months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 shot overnight in Columbus
New Columbus ice cream shop to hold grand opening celebration next weekend
23-year-old Tadarious McCutcheon and 29-year-old Brittany Temple have been charged with armed...
UPDATE: Two in custody after LaGrange man beaten, robbed during gun transaction
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack
NEW DETAILS: Muscogee Co. sheriff’s deputy shot on Sandfort Rd. speaks out on attack

Latest News

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate models show coastal locations imperiled by rising seas
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
House committee seeks more info from Amazon, issues warning