Ga. Department of Labor working to safely reopen career centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) says they’ve been working hard on a plan to safely reopen the career centers for in-person services across the state. For the first time since the pandemic began they are now working to schedule in-person appointments.

Throughout the pandemic, the Georgia Department of Labor provided services virtually. Now, career centers across the state are working on scheduling in-person appointments at their sites based on personnel availability and security.

“This is on a rolling basis. We don’t have any specific dates for each one. Eventually across the state we’ll have them all open to in-person appointments,” said Lori Frazier Bearden, Deputy Commissioner of Economic and Workforce Development for the GDOL.

Lori Frazier Bearden is the Deputy Commissioner of Economic and Workforce Development for the GDOL. She says there’s not a specific date for when the centers will reopen and not all centers will open at the same time.

“During the pandemic we had a lot of people no longer working for us. Because of the work shortage it makes it a lot more difficult for us just to open the doors wide open and people be able to come in and get the services they need.”

So what does this mean for you if you need help? Frazier Bearden says what people can do is call their local career center to make an in-person appointment. She says this doesn’t mean their appointment will be right away, but that they will have their name on the schedule for when their center opens for in-person appointments.

“We can do it safely. We can ensure the safety of not only our customers but we can ensure the safety of our staff. If you have a whole bunch of people showing up all at one time and you’re not able to serve them directly that can cause some issues.”

These services are for people who are seeking a job or things like resume building and interviewing skills. The GDOL says this plan was delayed during the past 60 days because the agency experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

