Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. Department of Labor working to safely reopen career centers

A lawsuit filed against the Georgia Department of Labor “lacks proof,” according to the...
A lawsuit filed against the Georgia Department of Labor “lacks proof,” according to the department’s Commissioner Mark Butler.(WCTV)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) says they’ve been working hard on a plan to safely reopen the career centers for in-person services across the state. For the first time since the pandemic began they are now working to schedule in-person appointments.

Throughout the pandemic, the Georgia Department of Labor provided services virtually. Now, career centers across the state are working on scheduling in-person appointments at their sites based on personnel availability and security.

“This is on a rolling basis. We don’t have any specific dates for each one. Eventually across the state we’ll have them all open to in-person appointments,” said Lori Frazier Bearden, Deputy Commissioner of Economic and Workforce Development for the GDOL.

Lori Frazier Bearden is the Deputy Commissioner of Economic and Workforce Development for the GDOL. She says there’s not a specific date for when the centers will reopen and not all centers will open at the same time.

“During the pandemic we had a lot of people no longer working for us. Because of the work shortage it makes it a lot more difficult for us just to open the doors wide open and people be able to come in and get the services they need.”

So what does this mean for you if you need help? Frazier Bearden says what people can do is call their local career center to make an in-person appointment. She says this doesn’t mean their appointment will be right away, but that they will have their name on the schedule for when their center opens for in-person appointments.

“We can do it safely. We can ensure the safety of not only our customers but we can ensure the safety of our staff. If you have a whole bunch of people showing up all at one time and you’re not able to serve them directly that can cause some issues.”

These services are for people who are seeking a job or things like resume building and interviewing skills. The GDOL says this plan was delayed during the past 60 days because the agency experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 shot overnight in Columbus
Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
23-year-old Tadarious McCutcheon and 29-year-old Brittany Temple have been charged with armed...
UPDATE: Two in custody after LaGrange man beaten, robbed during gun transaction
New Columbus ice cream shop to hold grand opening celebration next weekend
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Local landlords angry about possible eviction clean up fee
Local landlords angry about possible eviction clean up fee
Local lawmakers react to the death of Colin Powell
Local lawmakers react to the death of Colin Powell
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination and testing clinic
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination, testing clinics
Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus