GasBuddy: Georgia gas prices averaging $3.12 a gallon, expected to keep climbing

(Live 5/File)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The average price of regular unleaded fuel in the Peach State now sits at $3.12 per gallon after jumping over 8¢ in the past week, according to GasBuddy.com

The fuel-tracking site says Georgia gas prices are 18.4¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.15 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead. Until several bottlenecks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we’ll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices. The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet.”

GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon Monday.

