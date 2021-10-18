Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that time of year again for the Greater Columbus Fair!
The fair is coming to Columbus on Thursday, October 21, through Sunday, October 31!
Below is a list of specials, prices and hours for the fair during the week:
- Thursday, October 21
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Admission: $5 | Armbands: $25
- Special: First hour free admission and free rides for everyone from 5 - 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., admission and all rides are regular price.
- Friday, October 22
- 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30
- Saturday, October 23
- 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30
- Sunday, October 24
- 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30
- Monday, October 25
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Admission: $5 | Armbands: $25
- Special: Mommy or guardian receives a free armband with a purchase of a child’s armband - both people must be present at time of purchase.
- Tuesday, October 26
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Admission: $5
- Special: $2 Tuesday - All rides $2 each!
- Wednesday, October 27
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Admission: $5 | Armband: $25
- Special: Buy one, get one free armband. Bring two can goods for Valley Rescue Mission to redeem this offer.
- Thursday, October 28
- 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Admission: $5 | Armband: $25
- Special: $5 off armband with coupon.
- Friday, October 29
- 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Admission: $7 | Armband: $30
- Saturday, October 30
- 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Admission: $7 | Armband: $30
- Sunday, October 31
- 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Admission: $7 | Armband: $30
The Miss Greater Columbus Fair Halloween Pageant will also take place on Halloween, October 31, at 1 p.m.
Along with a pageant, there will also be foods, rides and of course games!
