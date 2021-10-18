Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that time of year again for the Greater Columbus Fair!

The fair is coming to Columbus on Thursday, October 21, through Sunday, October 31!

Below is a list of specials, prices and hours for the fair during the week:

Thursday, October 21 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Admission: $5 | Armbands: $25 Special: First hour free admission and free rides for everyone from 5 - 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., admission and all rides are regular price.

Friday, October 22 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30

Saturday, October 23 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30

Sunday, October 24 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30

Monday, October 25 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Admission: $5 | Armbands: $25 Special: Mommy or guardian receives a free armband with a purchase of a child’s armband - both people must be present at time of purchase.

Tuesday, October 26 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Admission: $5 Special: $2 Tuesday - All rides $2 each!

Wednesday, October 27 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Admission: $5 | Armband: $25 Special: Buy one, get one free armband. Bring two can goods for Valley Rescue Mission to redeem this offer.

Thursday, October 28 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Admission: $5 | Armband: $25 Special: $5 off armband with coupon.

Friday, October 29 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. Admission: $7 | Armband: $30

Saturday, October 30 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Admission: $7 | Armband: $30

Sunday, October 31 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Admission: $7 | Armband: $30



The Miss Greater Columbus Fair Halloween Pageant will also take place on Halloween, October 31, at 1 p.m.

Along with a pageant, there will also be foods, rides and of course games!

