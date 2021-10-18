Business Break
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021

Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that time of year again for the Greater Columbus Fair!

The fair is coming to Columbus on Thursday, October 21, through Sunday, October 31!

Below is a list of specials, prices and hours for the fair during the week:

  • Thursday, October 21
    • 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Admission: $5 | Armbands: $25
    • Special: First hour free admission and free rides for everyone from 5 - 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., admission and all rides are regular price.
  • Friday, October 22
    • 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
    • Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30
  • Saturday, October 23
    • 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
    • Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30
  • Sunday, October 24
    • 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
    • Admission: $7 | Armbands: $30
  • Monday, October 25
    • 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Admission: $5 | Armbands: $25
    • Special: Mommy or guardian receives a free armband with a purchase of a child’s armband - both people must be present at time of purchase.
  • Tuesday, October 26
    • 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Admission: $5
    • Special: $2 Tuesday - All rides $2 each!
  • Wednesday, October 27
    • 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Admission: $5 | Armband: $25
    • Special: Buy one, get one free armband. Bring two can goods for Valley Rescue Mission to redeem this offer.
  • Thursday, October 28
    • 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
    • Admission: $5 | Armband: $25
    • Special: $5 off armband with coupon.
  • Friday, October 29
    • 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
    • Admission: $7 | Armband: $30
  • Saturday, October 30
    • 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
    • Admission: $7 | Armband: $30
  • Sunday, October 31
    • 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.
    • Admission: $7 | Armband: $30

The Miss Greater Columbus Fair Halloween Pageant will also take place on Halloween, October 31, at 1 p.m.

Along with a pageant, there will also be foods, rides and of course games!

For more information, click HERE.

