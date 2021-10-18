LaGrange police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Zy-Ariah Brewer was last seen October 14.

Brewer is 5′6″ tall and 120 pounds.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Brewer’s whereabouts should contact Troup County 911 or Detective Slonaker at 706-883-2643.

