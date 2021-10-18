Business Break
LaGrange police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Zy-Ariah Brewer was last seen October 14.

Brewer is 5′6″ tall and 120 pounds.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on Brewer’s whereabouts should contact Troup County 911 or Detective Slonaker at 706-883-2643.

