LIST: Several colleges, universities waiving application fees for Alabama students this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Many high school students in Alabama will be applying to college this week as a part of Alabama College Application Week 2021.

The following colleges and universities have waived fees from October 18 - 22, according to the Alabama Department of Education:

Alabama A&M University - Alabama

Alabama State University - Alabama

Allen University - South Carolina

Andrew College - Georgia

Athens State University - Alabama

Auburn University – Alabama

Auburn University at Montgomery - Alabama

Belmont Abbey College - North Carolina

Birmingham Southern College – Alabama

Cumberland University - Tennessee

Edward Waters University - Florida

Faulkner University - Alabama

Florida Southern College - Florida

Georgia Institute of Technology - Georgia

Georgia Southwestern State University - Georgia

Huntingdon College - Alabama

Jacksonville State University - Alabama

Lander University - South Carolina

Lincoln Tech - Tennessee

Lipscomb University - Tennessee

Marion Military Institute - Alabama

Maryville College - Tennessee

Mercer University – Georgia

Miles College - Alabama

Mississippi College - Mississippi

Ohio University - Ohio

Samford University - Alabama

Sewanee: The University of the South - Tennessee

Spring Hill College - Alabama

Stillman College - Alabama

Talladega College - Alabama

Tennessee Technological University - Tennessee

Troy University - Alabama

Tuskegee University - Alabama

Union University – Tennessee

University of Alabama – Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham – Alabama

University of Dayton - Ohio

University of Alabama in Huntsville - Alabama

University of Mobile - Alabama

University of Montevallo - Alabama

University of New Orleans - Louisiana

University of North Alabama - Alabama

University of South Alabama – Alabama

University of West Alabama – Alabama

Wofford College - South Carolina

Alabama Community College System – Alabama

Bevill State Community College - Alabama

Bishop State Community College - Alabama

Calhoun Community College - Alabama

Central Alabama Community College – Alabama

Chattahoochee Valley Community College - Alabama

Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama

Drake State Community & Technical College – Alabama

Enterprise State Community College - Alabama

Gadsden State Community College - Alabama

Jefferson State Community College - Alabama

Lawson State Community College - Alabama

Lurleen Wallace Community College - Alabama

Northeast Alabama Community College - Alabama

Northwest Shoals Community College - Alabama

Reid State Technical College - Alabama

Shelton State Community College - Alabama

Snead State Community College - Alabama

Southern Union State Community College - Alabama

Trenholm State Community College - Alabama

Wallace Community College-Dothan - Alabama

Wallace Community College-Selma - Alabama

Wallace Community College-Hanceville - Alabama

