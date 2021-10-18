Local lawmakers react to the death of Colin Powell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the early 1990s, Colin Powell received a lifetime honor when officials in Phenix City named a major thoroughfare after him- Colin Powell Parkway.

Powell’s roots run deep in the Chattahoochee Valley as he also served at Fort Benning during the 60s.

Over the years Powell has made several appearances in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Video can be seen of him cutting the ribbon on the National Infantry Museum as the keynote speaker for its grand opening in 2009. Powell, his wife and children reportedly rented a house in Phenix City for a short time until housing was available on post. During their stay, segregation was still a problem in the Deep South.

In an interview on the Academy of Achievement website, Powell is referenced as saying,

At Fort Benning you could co anywhere, live anywhere do anything you wished to do. But as soon as you went over the hill, and down into Columbus, Georgia, it was a totally segregated existence.

We also talked with Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe about Powell’s long lasting legacy.

“It all started because of the Green family. Because of that we do have that parkway named after him. Not only did he exemplify what I’m saying about him but there was people even before me that knew what he brought to the table.

Mayor Lowe also says he’s grateful for two things: the parkway and that General Powell lived in this region. More importantly, he says at the end of the day the only thing a person has is their name, integrity and character and Powell embodied all of those attributes.

He says he taught us how to carry ourselves for the sake of others. He will definitely be missed.

Former President Jimmy Carter also released a statement about Powell’s passing saying, in short:

“Rosalynn and I join so many around the world in mourning the loss of General Colin Powell. A true patriot and public servant, we were honored to work beside him to strengthen communities in the United States, help resolve conflict in Haiti, and observe elections in Jamaica.”

