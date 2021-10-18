Masks now optional for fully vaccinated students, employees at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus catholic school has announced a change to its mask mandate.

Starting Monday, fully vaccinated students and employees at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will no longer have to wear masks indoors. However, the school says it still encourages mask wearing.

Since the first day of school in August, the catholic school says there has been a total of 36 members of its school community to test positive for COVID-19. Only one person who was determined to be a close contact tested positive for the virus, school officials said.

The school says it will make decisions that support a safe and conductive learning environment while continuing to monitor the pandemic and provide coronavirus updates.

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School President and High School Principal Ronie Collins released the following information about fully vaccinated status:

The school says all visitors and those who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to wear masks when indoor on campus until October 31. The school plans to make indoor masks optional for all students beginning November 1.

