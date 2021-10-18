Business Break
Police: Multiple shots fired into LaGrange home overnight

(Storyblocks)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home with four people inside.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Truitt Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday in reference to shots being fired into an occupied residence.

After an investigation, police say it was determined that multiple rounds were fired into the home. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

