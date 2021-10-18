Tracking Our Next Cold Front

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly sunshine for the start of the work week with highs in the mid-70s across the valley. Lows will stay in the 40s for one more morning as we get into a warming trend until midweek. By Friday morning our lows will be in the mid-60s while highs are in the upper-70s! Clouds build back into the forecast on Wednesday ahead of our next big cold front to reinforce this fall-like air across the region. We could see a few showers ahead of the front’s passage putting our rain coverage around 20-30% on Thursday and Friday. The front will pass through by Saturday bringing in a whole lot of sunshine and dry air back into the forecast to reinforce this fall forecast we have been enjoying just in time for the weekend.

