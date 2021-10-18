Business Break
Unseasonably Chilly Monday Morning

Radek’s Forecast
WTVM hosts job fair at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get the jackets ready as temperatures are falling and fast. Clear skies, dry air, and light winds will all play into a recipe for a chilly if not cold night, while we aren’t talking about frost just yet we should expect low to mid 40s in the morning on Monday with sheltered valleys dropping into the upper 30s. This is something more common in late November not mid October but some of us will take it after the prolonged warmth we had in early October. Temperatures will go up throughout the week ahead of our next frontal system and bring highs to near 80 by mid week, once the next cold front clears on Friday we will go back to low and mid 70s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s next weekend. Have a great week!

