Aaron Cohn Middle School participates in Socktober, donates socks to the homeless community

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - A local middle school is giving back to the community in a big way.

Aaron Cohn Middle School in Midland decided is committed to “Socktober.” Socktober is a national sole warming movement that gives everyone who wants to participate an easy and fun way to help those in need within their very own town.

Aaron Cohn’s mission for their drive within the school is to donate new socks - from newborn to adult - to the homeless shelters in Columbus.

Every night in the United States an estimated 600,000 people live on the streets and need simple things, like socks, to help get them through the night.

“The Student Council decided to do a Socktober Drive. Right now we’re 63 pairs away from 1,000 pairs of socks. So over 600,000 people don’t have socks for the winter. Usually when we donate - we donate clothes, we donate sheets, but we forget about you know socks to keep feet warm,” said Jennifer Jones, an educator at Aaron Cohn Middle School. “So the socks are gonna be delivered to the Valley Rescue Mission. The men’s socks will go to the men and the women and children will go to that facility as well. And we just wanted to do something so small yet so big for the people of Columbus.”

Not only are the students collecting socks, but they are also doing an in-house competition. The team that has the most socks by the end of the drive, will win 1,000 points. The second-place winner will receive 800 points, third place will receive 600, and fourth place will receive 400.

This drive takes place from October 6 - 20.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.