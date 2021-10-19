Auburn Toy Drive kicks off for 2021 season

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 2021 Auburn Toy Drive kicked off earlier this month.

The program is designed to assist families in the Auburn community by providing Christmas gifts to children in need ages two through eight.

Here’s how to you can participate:

Register a child : Register a child to receive a gift at the Auburn Police Department located at 141 N. Ross Street. Registration is open each Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 - 10 a.m. through October 27 A parent or legal guardian must provide their picture ID, the child’s social security card, and birth certificate A parent or legal guardian must also provide two of the three following items: current power bill, water bill, or lease/rental agreement

Donate : Drop off an unwrapped gift at any : Drop off an unwrapped gift at any Auburn Fire Department station or the Auburn Police Department You may donate through December 3 Two remote drop points have also been established at the Life Storage stores located at 1231 Gatewood Drive and 2020 S. College St.



Helpers will sort the gifts into age-appropriate categories, and gifts will be delivered during the week before Christmas.

During this holiday season please remember those who may be less fortunate. All donations are extremely important.

Questions regarding the Auburn Toy Drive campaign can be directed to Debra Hoyett at the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3117.

