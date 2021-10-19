Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn University increasing minimum wage to $14.50 an hour

Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour.
Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour for all administrative professionals and staff full-time employees starting on Jan. 1, the university announced.

This will increase the annualized base salary for a full-time employee to $30,160. Eligible part-time employees will also see a rate increase to $14.50.

The new rate will impact more than 200 employees, according to the university.

Auburn says the wage will ensure all eligible full-time employees earn at or above the 2021 generally accepted living wage for Lee County.

“I am proud that Auburn is able to make this commitment to our employees,” President Jay Gogue said. “Today we further recognize the crucial work our employees undertake every day by demonstrating all members of the Auburn Family are valued and their efforts are appreciated.”

There will be no impact on student tuition or fees as a result of the pay increase, the university added. The cost will be covered through a combination of expected budgetary savings and reallocation of resources.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 shot overnight in Columbus
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Auburn Toy Drive kicks off for 2021 season
Auburn Toy Drive kicks off for 2021 season
Downtown Auburn streets to close Thurs. for parade
East Alabama Health holding curbside job fair
A local middle school is giving back to the community in a big way.
Aaron Cohn Middle School participates in Socktober, donates socks to the homeless community