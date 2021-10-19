Columbus Airport to celebrate completion of new terminal improvements

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport is celebrating the completion of its new terminal modifications on Thursday, October 21.

The airport is celebrating the completion of the new terminal modernization and infrastructure improvements that began in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hometown airport has grown from a small one-room terminal originally located off Victory Drive in south Columbus to a two-story terminal that sits in the center of Columbus.

The new terminal represents the four regions of service with designs of the Chattahoochee River incorporating the colors of blue for the river that connects Columbus and Phenix City, green for forestry of Harris County, and sand for the uniforms and equipment of Fort Benning.

Improvements at the airport were possible due to the $9.7 million grant from the FAA, $650,000 grant from the State of Georgia, $3.5 million grant by the Department of Transportation and a local share of $6 million from the Airport Commission - equaling a total of $19.8 million of construction to the airport.

All three grants were used to fund the terminal building modifications - the first modernization since the current terminal’s completion in 1991.

The airport is located at 3250 W. Britt David Road.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.