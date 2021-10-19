Columbus selected for Banana Ball World Tour, to be held at Golden Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Banana Ball World tour is coming to Golden Park.

Maybe you’ve heard of the Savanah Bananas, they are a collegiate summer league team but a very unique one. The Bananas bring a twist to baseball that you can’t find anywhere else in the sport. Think of it like going to a baseball game and the circus at the same time.

There was so much demand for the Bananas product, they’ve decided to hit the road. Columbus was selected from a pool of over 400 cities across the world. The team’s message is clear, what you’ll see on the tour is even crazier than what they do in Savannah.

“We can break all the rules. In the coastal plain league we have to play a nine-inning traditional game. We’ll have our players introduce ourselves coming to bat. Now batting for the banana’s, myself! We can play in kilts. We can have weigh ins before the game life UFC,” said Jesse Cole, Owner. “We can do things during the game that people can’t do anywhere else because it’s an official game. So that’s what’s exciting about this tour. It’s experiments... We’re going to be doing things we’ve never done before.”

The April 14th game will be an exhibition between independent professional players.

The rules of Banana ball are a little different. There’s no bunting, no walks, a two-hour time limit. It gets even crazier - fans catching foul balls count for outs and batters can steal first.

Tickets are not on sale just yet. For more information on ticket sales, visit our Sports Leader 9 Twitter page @WTVMSports. The Bananas expect the event to sell out in a hurry.

