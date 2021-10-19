Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus selected for Banana Ball World Tour, to be held at Golden Park

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Banana Ball World tour is coming to Golden Park.

Maybe you’ve heard of the Savanah Bananas, they are a collegiate summer league team but a very unique one. The Bananas bring a twist to baseball that you can’t find anywhere else in the sport. Think of it like going to a baseball game and the circus at the same time.

There was so much demand for the Bananas product, they’ve decided to hit the road. Columbus was selected from a pool of over 400 cities across the world. The team’s message is clear, what you’ll see on the tour is even crazier than what they do in Savannah.

“We can break all the rules. In the coastal plain league we have to play a nine-inning traditional game. We’ll have our players introduce ourselves coming to bat. Now batting for the banana’s, myself! We can play in kilts. We can have weigh ins before the game life UFC,” said Jesse Cole, Owner. “We can do things during the game that people can’t do anywhere else because it’s an official game. So that’s what’s exciting about this tour. It’s experiments... We’re going to be doing things we’ve never done before.”

The April 14th game will be an exhibition between independent professional players.

The rules of Banana ball are a little different. There’s no bunting, no walks, a two-hour time limit. It gets even crazier - fans catching foul balls count for outs and batters can steal first.

Tickets are not on sale just yet. For more information on ticket sales, visit our Sports Leader 9 Twitter page @WTVMSports. The Bananas expect the event to sell out in a hurry.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 shot overnight in Columbus
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

StartUP Columbus to offer certificate of entrepreneurship program
StartUP Columbus to offer certificate of entrepreneurship program
Gun violence awareness block party happening this weekend in Columbus
Gun violence awareness block party happening this weekend in Columbus
The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case