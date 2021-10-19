Business Break
Community to gather for ‘Victory Over Violence, Mental Health Awareness Breakfast’

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community will come together for a ‘Victory Over Violence and Mental Health Awareness Breakfast’ on Saturday, October 23.

The breakfast - hosted by Mayo Village and Shoot Films Not Guns - is for those who have lost a loved one to violence or suicide.

The event will be held at the Green Island Hill Country Club located at 6501 Standing Boy Road from 10 a.m. until noon.

Tickets are still on sale for $25 and group tables are also available.

The keynote speaker of the event is Lorenzo Freeman and Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan will also attend the event to express how these tragedies have effected him as well.

Attendees must wear business casual apparel. Masks are required.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

