Downtown Auburn streets to close Thurs. for parade

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Portions of streets in downtown Auburn will close Thursday evening in preparation for Auburn High School’s homecoming parade.

City officials say streets will close at 5 p.m. and the parade will kick off at 5:30 pm.

Auburn city officials say the parade will begin at the College Street and Thach Avenue intersection and will continue from Thach to Gay Street, Gay to Tichenor Avenue, Tichenor to College, and return down College Street ending at Thach.

On-street parking along the parade route will not close during the evening; however, cars parked along the route will be unable to leave while streets are closed, according to the city.

