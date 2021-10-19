Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Downtown Auburn streets to close Thurs. for parade

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Portions of streets in downtown Auburn will close Thursday evening in preparation for Auburn High School’s homecoming parade.

City officials say streets will close at 5 p.m. and the parade will kick off at 5:30 pm.

Auburn city officials say the parade will begin at the College Street and Thach Avenue intersection and will continue from Thach to Gay Street, Gay to Tichenor Avenue, Tichenor to College, and return down College Street ending at Thach.

On-street parking along the parade route will not close during the evening; however, cars parked along the route will be unable to leave while streets are closed, according to the city.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 shot overnight in Columbus
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour.
Auburn University increasing minimum wage to $14.50 an hour
East Alabama Health holding curbside job fair
A local middle school is giving back to the community in a big way.
Aaron Cohn Middle School participates in Socktober, donates socks to the homeless community
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing a laptop from Best...
Opelika police seeking to identify Best Buy theft suspect