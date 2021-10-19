Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

East Alabama Chamber meets with elected officials, military personnel to discuss partnerships

(Source: East Alabama Chamber of Commerce)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon today with some elected officials and military personnel.

This event was designed to connect military personnel at Ft. Benning with elected officials in Alabama to provide introductions and information about how we can support both the military and the economic development opportunities surrounding Ft. Benning and the east Alabama region.

“What we can contribute to Alabama and what Alabama can contribute to Ft. Benning - it’s an important mission,” said Garrison Commander Colonel Alexis Rivera, guest speaker. “We’ve lived together for decades, but now we just have to really build relationship and make them tighter.”

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, Smiths Station Mayor Station Bubba Copeland, Alabama State Representative Chris Blackshear, and other elected officials attended the event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 shot overnight in Columbus
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Community to gather for victory over violence, mental health awareness breakfast
Community to gather for ‘Victory Over Violence, Mental Health Awareness Breakfast’
The Columbus Airport is celebrating the completion of its new terminal modifications on...
Columbus Airport to celebrate completion of new terminal improvements
Auburn Toy Drive kicks off for 2021 season
Auburn Toy Drive kicks off for 2021 season
Downtown Auburn streets to close Thurs. for parade