East Alabama Chamber meets with elected officials, military personnel to discuss partnerships

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon today with some elected officials and military personnel.

This event was designed to connect military personnel at Ft. Benning with elected officials in Alabama to provide introductions and information about how we can support both the military and the economic development opportunities surrounding Ft. Benning and the east Alabama region.

“What we can contribute to Alabama and what Alabama can contribute to Ft. Benning - it’s an important mission,” said Garrison Commander Colonel Alexis Rivera, guest speaker. “We’ve lived together for decades, but now we just have to really build relationship and make them tighter.”

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, Smiths Station Mayor Station Bubba Copeland, Alabama State Representative Chris Blackshear, and other elected officials attended the event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.