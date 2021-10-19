East Alabama Health holding curbside job fair

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a job in the medical field, East Alabama Health is holding a job fair next week.

The curbside job fair will be held on Wednesday, October 27 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the East Alabama Health Education Center on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

Job seekers are invited to come out and learn about available job opportunities and what the EAH can offer.

To view a list of available positions, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.