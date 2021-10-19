Business Break
Advertisement

East Alabama Health holding curbside job fair

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a job in the medical field, East Alabama Health is holding a job fair next week.

The curbside job fair will be held on Wednesday, October 27 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the East Alabama Health Education Center on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika.

Job seekers are invited to come out and learn about available job opportunities and what the EAH can offer.

To view a list of available positions, click here.

