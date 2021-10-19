FBI stats indicate uptick in violent crimes against law enforcement officers nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Data from the Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) database of the FBI suggests an alarming trend when it comes to crimes against law enforcement officers. According to the FBI, 59 law enforcement officers in the united States have died in the line of duty so far this year. In all of last year, 39 officers were killed.

Just last week, one of Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman’s deputies had a close call after 31-year-old Jasmine Richardson emptied his entire clip into a car being driven by a Muscogee County deputy on his way to work.

“In light of what we’re seeing happening nationally, people don’t have problems shooting at law enforcement officers,” said Countryman. “Whenever these types of incidents happen, there’s always a traumatic piece that goes along with it, so the best thing that we can do as an agency is to stay in constant contact to keep him uplifted.”

The deputy, who does not want to be identified, survived and is expected to be ok.

Data also indicates 23 of the 59 killed were unprovoked attacks. The most recent law enforcement fatality comes out of Hollywood, Florida where a police officer was shot and killed Sunday. A day before that three deputies were ambushed in Harris County, Texas. One died. The two others are expected to survive.

“I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies,” said Mike Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 in Texas during a press conference.

While speaking at a memorial service for fallen law enforcement officers and their families, President Biden acknowledged the pain that accompanies losing a loved one.

“It’s a hard time to be a police officer in America, I want to make sure you have the tools to be the partners and the protectors your communities need.”, said the President. “The toll on this profession these past years has been heavy.”

