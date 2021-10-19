First annual dock-or-treat to take place on Lake Harding

LAKE HARDING, Ga. (WTVM) - Who says trick-or-treating only has to be confined to doors?

The first annual Dock-or-Treat lake event is taking place next weekend and is set to take place October 30 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST on both Georgia and Alabama sides of the lake.

The community is invited to decorate their boats, wear their best Halloween costumes and visit more than 70 docks to pick up candy and prizes.

Awards will also be given for the best costume and best decorated boat. Some of those prizes include: gift cards to local restaurants, merchandise from local businesses, and even a trophy.

A Dock-Or-Treat Google Map is available online, click HERE to view it. Paper maps will also be available from the Rub-A-Dub-Dub Boat sponsored by the Sisters of Lake Harding docked underneath the Long Bridge.

