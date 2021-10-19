Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case

Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus attorney was sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay over $1 million in restitution for mail fraud.

68-year-old George W. Snipes was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

In addition, Snipes must pay $1,638,000 in restitution to the victims.

“George Snipes violated his sworn oath as a lawyer and committed a federal crime when he made the choice to divert money intended for his injured clients into his own pocket,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with our law enforcement partners, will hold individuals who lie and defraud people accountable for their crimes.”

According to court documents, Snipes was a licensed attorney in Georgia, representing clients in personal injury cases. Two clients, injured in an automobile accident in August 2017, retained Snipes to represent them on a contingency fee basis in connection with their injuries and wages lost as a result of the accident.

In September 2017, without the clients’ authorization or knowledge, Snipes settled the case with an insurance company for $48,000, and the settlement checks were sent to Snipes per his request. Snipes used the money for his own personal benefit.

Snipes admitted that he willfully participated in a scheme to defraud and obtain money by materially false pretenses by placing in an authorized depository for mail a request for funds for the payment of the two clients’ medical expenses and lost wages, knowing that the expenses would not be paid to the intended recipients.

In addition, records obtained from Snipes’ Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts (IOLTA) from the same general period show a pattern of illegal distributions to Snipes. Essentially, all attorneys are required to maintain IOLTA accounts that accumulate interest until such time as distributions are made to clients or otherwise authorized recipients.

Attorneys are not permitted to withdraw funds from these accounts without consulting with and gaining permission from their clients.

From at least January 2017 to January 2018, there were numerous unauthorized distributions from this IOLTA account, including personal distributions to Snipes, payments to a rental company he owned, distributions to Parent-Teacher Associations and storage facilities.

During this same time period, withdrawals from the IOLTA account made to “cash” totaled $468,750. There were also numerous checks written to Snipes totaling $167,600.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 shot overnight in Columbus
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney
Safehouse to help members of the community during cold weather
SafeHouse prepares facilities for colder temperatures
Community to gather for victory over violence, mental health awareness breakfast
Community to gather for ‘Victory Over Violence, Mental Health Awareness Breakfast’
East Alabama Chamber meets with elected officials, military personnel to discuss partnerships