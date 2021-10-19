Gun violence awareness block party happening this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stop the violence rally happening this weekend in Columbus.

Canaan Baptist Church will host the Gun violence awareness block party on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The block party will bring awareness to better safety precautions, increased violence, and death rates due to crime.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. and is expected to end at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.