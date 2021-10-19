Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gun violence awareness block party happening this weekend in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stop the violence rally happening this weekend in Columbus.

Canaan Baptist Church will host the Gun violence awareness block party on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The block party will bring awareness to better safety precautions, increased violence, and death rates due to crime.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. and is expected to end at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 shot overnight in Columbus
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Safehouse to help members of the community during cold weather
SafeHouse prepares facilities for colder temperatures
Community to gather for victory over violence, mental health awareness breakfast
Community to gather for ‘Victory Over Violence, Mental Health Awareness Breakfast’