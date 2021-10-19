Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local landlords angry about possible eviction clean up fee

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Landlords in Columbus may soon have to clean up their own properties after they evict someone.

Many are worried about the impact the new eviction clean up change is going to have on them financially.

“Where is the protection for the landlords, where is the incentives for the landlord to provide clean safe housing,” asked Michael Powell, landlord and property manager in Columbus.

He said the additional cost to clean up eviction waste will burden landlords who may already be struggling.

“All of the cost are being passed on to us on top of the absorbent real estate property taxes,” Powell said.

In order to evict a tenant, landlords are responsible for a few different fees and Powell says those fees can start to add up.

“We are already paying the fee to file the eviction, we are paying four people to help conduct the eviction and typically you don’t get any of your money back,” Powell said.

Tom Calhoun with Flournoy and Calhoun Realtors said the change isn’t only going to impact landlords but also tenants.

“It’s always been that the landlord has to place their belongings on the right of way and the logic behind that is so the tenant can come reclaim their belongings,” Calhoun said.

However, Calhoun said the eviction clean up policy changes could cause a problem for former tenants trying to reclaim their property.

“It can be a win lose situation,” said Calhoun.

Landlords met with the city in a meeting to discuss these upcoming changes. Prior to the meeting Powell said he hoped the options to choose from would be fair.

Unfortunately, many of the landlords were unhappy with the options they were given, but one of those options allows for them to collectively come up with what they feel is fair and present it to the city to be voted on.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 shot overnight in Columbus
Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
23-year-old Tadarious McCutcheon and 29-year-old Brittany Temple have been charged with armed...
UPDATE: Two in custody after LaGrange man beaten, robbed during gun transaction
New Columbus ice cream shop to hold grand opening celebration next weekend
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Local lawmakers react to the death of Colin Powell
Local lawmakers react to the death of Colin Powell
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination and testing clinic
Fountain City Classic hosting COVID vaccination, testing clinics
A lawsuit filed against the Georgia Department of Labor “lacks proof,” according to the...
Ga. Department of Labor working to safely reopen career centers
Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus