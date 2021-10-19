Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More Chilly Mornings, But Some Changes in the Forecast Soon

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chilly mornings persist through mid-week, so you’ll want to keep the jacket around at least through lunchtime as temperatures bottom out in the 40s. A warming trend will gradually reemerge in the forecast in the coming days, so expect afternoons to eventually be warmer and mornings not quite as crisp. Temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 70s over the next few days, and then hangout near 80 through Saturday. Next week looks even warmer with plenty of mild sunshine pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Beforehand though, a few showers will move back into the Chattahoochee Valley for Thursday and Friday, but rain coverage doesn’t look all that impressive (just around 20-30%). The weekend looks dry again and though comfortable, it won’t be as chilly as last weekend. Our next rain chance on the horizon after this week looks possible by late NEXT week, but still plenty of time to fine-tune that in the days ahead.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 shot overnight in Columbus
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect

Latest News

Monday AM WX
Monday Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Monday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons Through Mid-Week
A look at rain coverage over the next 7 days
Tracking Our Next Cold Front