More Chilly Mornings, But Some Changes in the Forecast Soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Chilly mornings persist through mid-week, so you’ll want to keep the jacket around at least through lunchtime as temperatures bottom out in the 40s. A warming trend will gradually reemerge in the forecast in the coming days, so expect afternoons to eventually be warmer and mornings not quite as crisp. Temperatures will hang out in the mid to upper 70s over the next few days, and then hangout near 80 through Saturday. Next week looks even warmer with plenty of mild sunshine pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s. Beforehand though, a few showers will move back into the Chattahoochee Valley for Thursday and Friday, but rain coverage doesn’t look all that impressive (just around 20-30%). The weekend looks dry again and though comfortable, it won’t be as chilly as last weekend. Our next rain chance on the horizon after this week looks possible by late NEXT week, but still plenty of time to fine-tune that in the days ahead.

