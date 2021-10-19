Business Break
Opelika police seeking to identify Best Buy theft suspect

The Opelika Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing a laptop from Best...
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy.

According to Opelika police, security camera video shows the suspect conceal a Lenovo laptop and Ring doorbell in her purse before exiting the store around 8:30 p.m. on October 14.

On October 15, authorities say they began investigating a theft of property - third degree at the electronics retailer on Tiger Town Parkway.

Police say the suspect appears to be wearing a white shirt, jeans, white sandals. She left the store’s parking lot in a white SUV, likely a Lincoln MKC, according to OPD.

(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Any information given can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

