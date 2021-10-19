SafeHouse prepares facilities for colder temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first chill of the season is arriving across the region, and while the brief cool down was by no means winter-like, it nonetheless has resulted in many people thinking ahead to the next season right around the corner that will no doubt bring some cold nights.

Organizations like SafeHouse at Rose Hill Methodist Church are wasting no time to get their facilities ready months before temperatures hit that 28-degree threshold when they open their warming shelters.

“We got 100 cots. We can take care of whoever needs to come off the street - we have the separate area for men,” said Neil Richardson, Executive Director of Safe House. “We’ve always been ahead of the curve in that, we hand sanitize at the door, we take temps, and monitor masks mandatory if not vaccinated.”

And SafeHouse is not the only shelter that offers their services when the winter hits. Valley Rescue Mission plans to serve soup on cold days to keep the homeless warm if needed.

