Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

SafeHouse prepares facilities for colder temperatures

Safehouse to help members of the community during cold weather
Safehouse to help members of the community during cold weather
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first chill of the season is arriving across the region, and while the brief cool down was by no means winter-like, it nonetheless has resulted in many people thinking ahead to the next season right around the corner that will no doubt bring some cold nights.

Organizations like SafeHouse at Rose Hill Methodist Church are wasting no time to get their facilities ready months before temperatures hit that 28-degree threshold when they open their warming shelters.

“We got 100 cots. We can take care of whoever needs to come off the street - we have the separate area for men,” said Neil Richardson, Executive Director of Safe House. “We’ve always been ahead of the curve in that, we hand sanitize at the door, we take temps, and monitor masks mandatory if not vaccinated.”

And SafeHouse is not the only shelter that offers their services when the winter hits. Valley Rescue Mission plans to serve soup on cold days to keep the homeless warm if needed.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
3 shot overnight in Columbus
Greater Columbus Fair at Civic Center
Greater Columbus Fair dates announced for 2021
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Community to gather for victory over violence, mental health awareness breakfast
Community to gather for ‘Victory Over Violence, Mental Health Awareness Breakfast’
East Alabama Chamber meets with elected officials, military personnel to discuss partnerships
The Columbus Airport is celebrating the completion of its new terminal modifications on...
Columbus Airport to celebrate completion of new terminal improvements
Auburn Toy Drive kicks off for 2021 season
Auburn Toy Drive kicks off for 2021 season